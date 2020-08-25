Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,532 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp downgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

NYSE ALB opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

