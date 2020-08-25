Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Kforce’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Insiders have sold 48,617 shares of company stock worth $1,454,221 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

