KickCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.05571195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00048275 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

