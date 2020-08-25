Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.02

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

