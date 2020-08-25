Kinaxis (KXS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinaxis (TSE: KXS):

8/21/2020 – Kinaxis was given a new C$250.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$199.00 to C$250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$250.00.

8/7/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$190.00 to C$250.00.

8/4/2020 – Kinaxis was given a new C$199.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$205.00 to C$230.00.

TSE:KXS opened at C$199.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.38. Kinaxis Inc has a one year low of C$75.25 and a one year high of C$224.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$200.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.96.

Get Kinaxis Inc alerts:

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total value of C$3,001,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,731,151.09.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.