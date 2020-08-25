Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,020 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 596,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,280,000 after buying an additional 892,778 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

KMI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 12,964,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,974,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.