Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,676 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Kinder Morgan worth $131,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

