Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $29,636.63

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $29,636.63 and approximately $416.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00470985 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011025 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002844 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.