Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.13 on Tuesday, reaching $484.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.74. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $484.65. The company has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

