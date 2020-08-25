Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. AXA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,674 shares of company stock worth $8,298,436.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $98.34. 1,061,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

