Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.77

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $21.62. Komatsu shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 38,582 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMTUY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

