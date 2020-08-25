Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.82

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Komodo has a total market cap of $99.91 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00007223 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00658425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00088818 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00076854 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000386 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,430,011 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Crex24, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

