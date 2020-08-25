Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Shares of KOP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $522.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

