Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. 4,667,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,744. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

