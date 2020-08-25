Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,282. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $925.19 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

