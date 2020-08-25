Kusama Market Capitalization Reaches $303.42 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Kusama has a total market cap of $303.42 million and approximately $108.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 177.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $35.82 or 0.00315762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.01677028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

