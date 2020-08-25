Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $11.15. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 1,495 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 1.19% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

