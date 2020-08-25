Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Lambda has a market cap of $18.71 million and $16.32 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.01678061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00188395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,631,225 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

