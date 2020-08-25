Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

LMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $251.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 96,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 142,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 179,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 95,890 shares during the last quarter. 15.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

