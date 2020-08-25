LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0305 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 8% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00127122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.01714388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00192246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00153421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 684,205,652 coins and its circulating supply is 455,616,122 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

