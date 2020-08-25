LBRY Credits Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $981,193.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00128390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01683588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00193348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 684,307,172 coins and its circulating supply is 455,717,642 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.