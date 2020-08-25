Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,718 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,073 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

LEVI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 1,140,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,172. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,267.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

