Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 1,290,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 999,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 179,755 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 181,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 148,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.