Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.81. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 146,923 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $395.36 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

