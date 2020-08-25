LIFE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. LIFE has a market cap of $188,281.12 and approximately $435.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $635.99 or 0.05586705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE (LIFE) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars.

