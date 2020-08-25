Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 118.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

