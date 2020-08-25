Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $1.46 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00012833 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $457,310.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00505203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.