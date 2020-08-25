Lition (LIT) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Lition has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. Lition has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $729,382.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,341.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.88 or 0.03358186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.02424973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00513148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00777891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00656480 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

