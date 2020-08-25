Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO Purchases $1,131,057.87 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III bought 57,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,057.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 255,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,674. The company has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a PE ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 1.17. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 315,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.