Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Livent stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 939,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.04. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $798,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Livent by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Livent by 89.2% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

