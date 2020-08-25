Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lockheed Martin worth $221,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.