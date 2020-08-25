Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Shares Up 83.7%

Logicquest Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)’s share price shot up 83.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

