Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,324,506 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

