Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Cap of $222.80 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $222.80 million and $67.62 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.91 or 0.05613150 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,108,856 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

