LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1.87 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00008503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.05593979 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048386 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

