Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $69,431.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allbit, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.01678061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00188395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allbit, IDEX, Fatbtc, HADAX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.