Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.11

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.11 and traded as low as $68.50. Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 2,090 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34. The company has a market cap of $42.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.11.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.