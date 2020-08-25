Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 97,274 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.89% of Kemper worth $89,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,348. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several research firms have commented on KMPR. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

