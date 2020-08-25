Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.75% of Tetra Tech worth $74,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

TTEK stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. 1,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,343. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,618. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

