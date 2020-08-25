Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.99% of J & J Snack Foods worth $119,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,113. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

