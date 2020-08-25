Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.41% of Hancock Whitney worth $99,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 48.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. 4,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

