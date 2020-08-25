Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $78.01 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $78,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,075.59.

CMG stock traded up $20.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,262.23. 7,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,271.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

