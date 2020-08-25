Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $88,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $11.21 on Tuesday, reaching $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 144,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.