Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327,622 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Marvell Technology Group worth $112,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 327,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,509. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.