Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,529 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $76,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.61. 31,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

