Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 262,513 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of CMS Energy worth $74,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. 13,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,591. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

