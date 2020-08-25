Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 297,361 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,361 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.78% of Essent Group worth $72,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Essent Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 83.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

