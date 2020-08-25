Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $101,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after acquiring an additional 424,795 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,586,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,596,000.

IWF traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.17. 14,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,657. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $221.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

