Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,276 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.29% of Black Hills worth $117,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

