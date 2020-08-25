Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,160 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Cable One worth $74,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at $26,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cable One by 8.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 312.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 46.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,109 shares of company stock worth $5,717,086 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One stock traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,850.80. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,821.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,733.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.